DHAKA, Sept 3 India's LMJ International offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $344 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, submitting the lowest offer at a tender that opened on Monday, an official from the state grains buyer said.

Four bidders took part in the tender, the first issued by the government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal year which started on July 1.

LMJ's offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.

Bangladesh will open another tender on Sept. 13 as the state grains buyer tries to secure supplies of wheat amid rising concerns about weather-affected crops in key exporting nations the United States and Russia.

The government plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2013, while private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes. Domestic production has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes.

In late 2010, Bangladesh suffered badly, with a number of deals scrapped by the suppliers after a spike in global wheat prices following Russian ban.

However, the south Asian country's overall food supply is largely safe this time, thanks to plentiful rice stocks.

Still, last month Bangladesh extended a ban on the export of most varieties of rice until next June, backtracking on a plan to end the restriction.

Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh, home to 160 million people, but wheat consumption is also rising due to steady economic growth and lifestyle changes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)