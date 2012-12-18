DHAKA Dec 18 The lowest offer in a Bangladesh tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat that opened on Tuesday was $346.45 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, an official from the state grains buyer said.

South Korea's Samjin made the lowest offer among six bidders in the tender, with the wheat to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal. The offer will now be submitted to the cabinet purchase committee for approval.

It was the fifth tender issued by the state grain purchasing authority since the current fiscal year started in July, as it tries to secure supplies of wheat amid tight global stocks.

The government plans to import 800,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2013, while private traders import 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes annually.

Tuesday's offer is lower than the lowest offers made in the previous three tenders.

The government paid $359.66 a tonne for 100,000 tonnes of wheat to a local trading firm, $352.95 a tonne to South Korea's Daewoo tonnes and $344 a tonne to India's LMJ International to buy another 100,000 tonnes.

In late 2010, Bangladesh suffered when a number of deals were scrapped by suppliers after a spike in global wheat prices following a Russian ban on exports.

However, the south Asian country's overall food supply is in a better state at the moment due to plentiful rice stocks.

Rice is the main staple for Bangladesh, home to 160 million people, but wheat consumption is also rising due to steady economic growth and lifestyle changes.

Domestic wheat production, however, has stagnated at nearly 1 million tonnes in recent years. (Reporting by Ruma Paul)