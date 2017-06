DHAKA Feb 11 Singapore-based trading firm Olam offered to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh for $331.88 a tonne, including freight, insurance and other expenses, submitting the lowest offer at a tender that opened on Monday, an official from the state grains buyer said.

Seven bidders took part in the tender, the ninth issued by the government's grain purchasing authority in the current fiscal year which ends in June.

