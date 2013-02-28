DHAKA Feb 28 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received on Thursday the lowest offer of $319 a tonne from Korea-based J-One Co. Ltd. in an international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, down from last tender's lowest bid of $328.16 a tonne.

Eight bidders took part in the tender issued by the state grains purchasing agency earlier this month, an official from the state buyer said.

The price included cost, freight, insurance and other expenses.

The offer will be submitted to the cabinet's purchase committee for approval. The wheat is to be shipped within 40 days after the deal is signed. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)