DHAKA, Sept 4 Bangladesh's state grain buyer issued an international tender on Wednesday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the third for the financial year started in July.

The deadline to submit offers is Sept. 19, with validity up to Sept. 30, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, a senior official at the purchasing agency said.

The state agency plans to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)