DHAKA Oct 6 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Sunday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the seventh for the financial year that began in July, as the South Asian nation looks to replenish reserves.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes a year ago.

The deadline to submit offers is Oct. 27, with validity up to Nov. 5, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract, Mohammad Badrul Hasan, procurement director at the state grains agency said on Sunday.

The state grains buyer is buying a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat at $289.86, $282.66 and $288.26 a tonne CIF liner out in three previous tender from a Ismail Food Products as the domestic trader came in first with the lowest offers.

Two more tenders are in the process, with one due to open on Oct. 8 and another on Oct. 22, as the state buyer seeks to secure supplies amid a drop in government reserves, which have fallen to around 1 million tonnes now from 1.4 million tonnes a year earlier.

The state grains buyer cancelled its third tender, citing higher prices.

Bangladesh's government is buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out.

The state agency could not achieve last financial year's import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because of supply failure by traders.

That has prompted it to introduce tougher delivery rules to ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes.

Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyle, though rice remains the staple food for its 160 million people.

