DHAKA Nov 12 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Tuesday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat to replenish reserves, a procurement official said.

The imports are part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food, the state agency, to ship in 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from around 350,000 tonnes the previous year.

The deadline to submit offers under the latest tender is Nov. 26, with validity up to Dec. 5, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, said Mohammad Badrul Hasan, procurement director at the purchasing agency.

Apart from the government, private traders also import about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help meet local demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)