DHAKA Nov 20 India's Amira Foods has won a
tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after
submitting the lowest offer at $314.60 a tonne, an official of
the state grains purchasing agency said on Wednesday.
This was the highest price the agency has paid in tenders
since the start of July. The price included cost, freight,
insurance and other port-related expenses.
The tender is part of a plan by the Directorate General of
Food to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the financial year
through June 2014, up from around 350,000 tonnes the previous
year.
The state grains agency has so far purchased or agreed to
buy 250,000 tonnes in tenders. The government is also buying
200,000 tonnes of wheat in a government-to-government deal with
Ukraine at $307 a tonne CIF liner out.
The government imports wheat to run welfare programmes for
the poor and to keep domestic prices stable. Its reserves have
fallen to around 1 million tonnes from 1.4 million tonnes a year
earlier.
In the last financial year, the state grains buyer could not
achieve its import target of 800,000 tonnes mainly because of
supply failure by traders.
For this year, it has introduced tougher delivery rules to
ensure supplies are delivered on time by the winning bidder.
In addition to the government, private traders also import
about 2.5 million tonnes of wheat a year to help to meet local
demand of 4 million tonnes. Domestic output amounts to about 1
million tonnes.
Wheat consumption is rising in Bangladesh in line with
steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles, though rice
remains the staple food for its 160 million people.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Jane Baird)