DHAKA Nov 26 Bangladesh's state grains buyer received on Tuesday a low offer of $313.92 a tonne, including CIF liner out, from Singapore's Vitol Asia in a tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat, an agency official said.

Vitol made the lowest offer among five suppliers competing for the tender, which is a part of a plan by the Directorate General of Food to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year, up from about 350,000 tonnes a year earlier.

The state grains buyer has so far purchased or agreed to buy 250,000 tonnes in tenders. The government is also buying 200,000 tonnes of wheat in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine at $307 a tonne, CIF liner out. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anand Basu)