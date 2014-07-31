DHAKA, July 31 Bangladesh's state grains buyer will issue a tender next week to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as part of efforts to secure food supplies, a senior official at the state buyer said on Thursday.

The tender will be the first for the current fiscal year, which began this month. The Directorate General of Food, the state grains buyer, aims to ship in 1.1 million tonnes of food grains, up 22 percent from the previous year.

The state grains purchasing agency will import 900,000 tonnes of wheat and 200,000 tonnes of rice in the 2014/15 year to ensure food security. In addition, the government plans to procure 1.5 million tonnes of rice locally.

The imports and procurement are crucial for the South Asian nation of 160 million people to feed its poor and keep domestic prices stable.

