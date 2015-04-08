(Adds details)

DHAKA, April 8 Bangladesh's state grains buyer said the lowest offers in its two tenders, opened on Wednesday, to buy a total of 100,000 tonnes of wheat were at $247.09 and $238.28 per tonne.

Agrocorp submitted the lowest offer of $238.28 a tonne including CIF liner out for a tender for 50,000 tonne wheat with 10 percent protein content.

Phoenix Commodities quoted the lowest offer of $247.09 a tonne including CIF liner out for the other tender of 50,000 tonnes of wheat with 12.5 percent protein content.

The wheat has to be shipped within 40 days after contract signing.

The tenders were earlier cancelled as bidders failed to comply with terms and conditions.

The state grains buyer plans to import 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015.

Apart from the government, private traders bring in 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes of wheat each year to help meet annual demand for more than 4 million tonnes. Bangladesh's domestic production amounts to almost 1 million tonnes.

Bangladesh's reserves of rice and wheat have risen to more than 1.2 million tonnes, from nearly 1 million tonnes a year earlier. While wheat consumption is rising, rice remains the staple food for Bangladesh's 160 million people.