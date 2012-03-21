US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
DHAKA, March 21 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued a tender on Wednesday to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat as part of efforts to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is April 4, with validity till April 15, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.