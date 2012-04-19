DHAKA, April 19 India's LMJ International made the lowest offer at $288.30 a tonne, including CIF liner out, in a Bangladesh tender that opened on Thursday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, a procurement official said.

Seven bidders took part in the tender, issued by the state grains buyer early this month as part of efforts to boost reserves. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Anis Ahmed)