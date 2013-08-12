DHAKA Aug 12 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Monday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the first for the financial year that started in July.

The deadline to submit offers is Aug. 22, with validity up to Sept. 2, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, a senior official at the state grains purchasing agency said.

The state agency plans to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)