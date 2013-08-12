Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
DHAKA Aug 12 Bangladesh's state grains buyer issued an international tender on Monday to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat, the first for the financial year that started in July.
The deadline to submit offers is Aug. 22, with validity up to Sept. 2, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract, a senior official at the state grains purchasing agency said.
The state agency plans to import 850,000 tonnes of wheat in the current financial year. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.