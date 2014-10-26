DHAKA Oct 26 Bangladesh will import 250,000 tonnes of wheat at $297.50 a tonne in a government-to-government deal with Ukraine, as part of an effort to ensure food supplies, a senior official of the state grains buyer said on Sunday.

The price included cost, freight, insurance and other port-related expenses. The state grains purchasing agency plans to import a total of 900,000 tonnes of wheat in the financial year that started in July.

($1 = 77.40 Taka) (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)