DHAKA Aug 7 Bangladesh police used water
cannons and teargas on Thursday to disperse hundreds of garment
workers staging a hunger-strike to demand back-pay and a holiday
bonus.
The authorities also detained union leaders as well as some
workers who smashed vehicles and pelted police with stones to
show solidarity with their colleagues on strike.
About 1,600 workers from five factories of the Tuba Group
have been on hunger strike since July 28, demanding the payment
of salary for three months, overtime and a holiday bonus. The
Tuba Group owned the plant at which 112 workers were killed in
2012 in Bangladesh's worst factory fire.
Officials at the company were not available for comment.
Mohammad Atiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told reporters
on Thursday that almost half the workers had agreed to its offer
to pay two-month of back wages this week.
Under the offer, the Tuba Group would pay the rest of the
salaries and a bonus at a later date. Union leader Moshrefa
Mishu, however, said the workers still rejected the deal.
Mishu was among the union leaders arrested by police.
Low labour costs and, critics say, shortcuts on safety, make
Bangladesh the cheapest place to make large quantities of
clothing and the second-largest exporter of readymade garments.
The $24 billion export industry, which supplies many Western
brands such as Wal-Mart, Tesco and H&M
, has been under scrutiny since last year when a
building housing factories collapsed killing more than 1,130
people.
The factory collapse came five months after the 2012 fire at
the Tuba Group's Tazreen factory. The owner of the group, Delwar
Hossain, was released this week on bail after being detained
since February when he turned himself in to face homicide
charges.
Last year, the government raised the minimum wage for
garment workers by 77 percent to 5,300 taka ($68) a month and
amended the labour law to boost workers' rights.
The industry accounts for 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports
and employs nearly 4 million workers, most of them women.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)