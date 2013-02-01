DHAKA Feb 1 Bangladesh has dropped plans to
seek World Bank funding for a bridge over the Padma river after
the bank withheld assistance until the government completed an
investigation into allegations of corruption in the project.
The World Bank last year cancelled a $1.2 billion credit for
the 6.2-km (4-mile) bridge, which would be the country's longest
water crossing, after it found "credible evidence" of high-level
corruption among Bangladeshi officials.
On Friday, the bank said it had received a letter from the
government, withdrawing its request for funds to help build the
bridge.
"The (Bangladesh government's) letter to the World Bank
confirms the authorities' intent to continue the investigation
of alleged corruption related to the project," the Bank said in
a statement.
"The World Bank has taken note of the Government's decision
of not seeking renewed World Bank financing for the Padma
Bridge, and it encourages the Anti-Corruption Commission to
complete a full and fair investigation of the corruption
allegations."
Bangladesh's move came after World Bank President Jim Yong
Kim said this week that while funding for the bridge would not
resume until the government addressed the problems, the Bank
remained engaged in the South Asia country with commitment of
about $4.3 billion in over 30 projects.
There was no immediate comment from the Bangladeshi
government.
(Reporting by Anis Ahmed; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)