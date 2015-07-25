DHAKA, July 25 The World Bank has signed a $15
million grant agreement with Bangladesh to increase access to
clean energy for targeted rural areas through output-based aid
(OBA) subsidies.
The grant is expected to benefit 1.1 million people living
in poor, remote areas of Bangladesh currently lacking
electricity from the power grid, a statement from the bank said
on Saturday.
The project will make clean energy affordable to low-income
households without using the grid by bringing down the cost of
225,000 solar home systems and 2,500 mini-grid connections.
The grant will facilitate investments in solar-powered
irrigation to 6,600 farmers, reducing the financial and
environmental impact of diesel pumps. It will also provide clean
cooking solutions for over 9,850 households through biogas
plants.
The state-owned infrastructure finance company of Bangladesh
will implement the project in partnership with micro-finance
institutions, non-governmental organizations and private
sponsors.
"Bangladesh has set a global standard in establishing a
successful OBA facility for renewable energy development," said
Catherine Commander O'Farrell, newly appointed head of a global
partnership program run by the World Bank.
The grant will contribute to continued job creation in green
technology, support for Bangladesh's strategy of providing
universal access to electricity by 2021 through off-grid
solutions, and the goal of helping Bangladesh become a
middle-income country.
"Bangladesh has the fastest-growing solar home system
programme in the world, bringing electricity to remote
households that are off the grid. The program has helped
millions of men and women in rural areas to realize increased
income and growth opportunities, and it has also helped millions
of school children to keep up with their school work," said
Johannes Zutt, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh, Nepal
and Bhutan.
