BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh on Wednesday lifted a ban on video-sharing site YouTube which has been blocked since September after an online anti-Islam movie spawned violent protests across the Muslim world.
The amateur video that denigrated the Prophet Mohammad, billed as a film trailer and made in California with private funding, provoked a wave of anti-American unrest in dozens of Muslim countries in September.
"The ban has been lifted as it was hurting thousands of people who use YouTube for good purposes such as educational or research," said Sunil Kanti Bose, head of Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory body.
For most Muslims, any portrayal of the Prophet is considered blasphemous. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low as most market yards remain closed on account of financial year ending holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,08,000 previous --Castor seed, in
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 29 Mar.29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to thin supply. Sentiment was firm as government imposed 10 percent import duty. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * No arrivals of commodities recorded as Rajkot market ya