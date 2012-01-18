COPENHAGEN Jan 18 The head of Danish upmarket electronics maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday that he expected the second half of the 2011/12 financial year to be stronger than the first half in the company's core consumer business.

"We see the A/V (audio visual) business developing more positively in the next six months," Chief Executive Tue Mantoni said in a conference call on the company's second-quarter results.

Mantoni said that the consumer business should improve in the second half of the financial year based partly on product launches. (Reporting by John Acher)