COPENHAGEN, April 18 Danish luxury electronics
maker Bang & Olufsen said on Wednesday it would
repurchase nearly 87,000 of its own shares up to June 19 to
cover obligations under an employee share option programme.
B&O said in a statement the buyback would consist of 86,991
shares, equal to 0.24 percent of the company's share capital.
The buyback comes under an authorisation from shareholders
to buy back up to 10 percent of the company's stock.
On each business day, B&O will buy a maximum of 9,178 of its
shares, equal to 25 percent of the daily average number of the
company's shares traded in March 2012 on the Copenhagen bourse,
it said.
Nordea Bank will be the lead manager of the
share buyback programme and will buy shares for B&O, the company
said.
