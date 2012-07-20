(Corrects spelling of horde in paragraph 2)
* B&O says to issue stock to new partners
* Teams with Sparkle Roll and A CAPITAL
* Directed share issue to raise 177 mln DKK
* B&O aims to grow up to 10-fold in China
By Simon Meads and John Acher
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, July 19 Electronics maker
Bang & Olufsen is taking on two little-known strategic
investors as it looks to increase sales tenfold in China and
catch up luxury rivals in the world's largest market.
The Danish company, struggling to recapture its pre-eminence
in upmarket stereos and televisions, follows a horde o f luxury
brands that have pinned their hopes on China's growing middle
classes to offset weak demand in Europe and the United States.
Bang & Olufsen reported worse-than-expected results in April
for its financial third quarter as sales in Europe fell and
product launches were delayed.
Bang & Olufsen said on Thursday it will raise 177 million
crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to two new partners,
privately owned Sparkle Roll Holdings Limited and A CAPITAL, a
private equity fund founded two years ago which invests in
companies that need to grow in China.
"The strategic partnership will be important for
accelerating our growth in China," Bang & Olufsen Chief
Executive Tue Mantoni said.
Shares in Bang & Olufsen rose 10 percent to 66.50 crowns by
1342 GMT, valuing the company at 2.2 billion crowns but far off
its peak in 2007 when it was worth about six times as much.
The Copenhagen bourse's benchmark index was up 1.2
percent.
The deal was put together by A CAPITAL, which approached
Bang & Olufsen late last year with a proposal to enlist a local
company to help the business grow in China, said the firm's
Chairman André Loesekrug-Pietri.
"We saw that they had only a couple of percentage points of
their business in China while all their peers and luxury groups
do today between 15 and 20 percent of their business in China.
There was obvious growth potential," said Loesekrug-Pietri.
Sparkle Roll Holdings is wholly owned by Qi Jianhong and it
owns 28 percent of Hong Kong-listed Sparkle Roll Group Ltd.
, which is a distributor of luxury cars including
Bentley, Rolls Royce and Lamborghini, as well as jewellery,
watches and fine wines in China.
Bang & Olufsen and its partners plan to increase sales by
taking top-of-the-range audio and video products to consumers in
China's biggest and most affluent cities, and more
affordably-priced goods to people in the smaller, so-called tier
3 cities.
The Danish group said it would issue new stock equal to an
8.35 percent increase in the share capital at market price.
Sparkle Roll will take a 6.12 percent of shares after the
capital increase and A CAPITAL a 1.59 percent stake.
The plans envisage A CAPITAL'S Loesekrug-Pietri taking a
seat on Bang & Olufsen's board after the company's upcoming
annual meeting with shareholders.
The roughly 3.03 million new shares will be issued to
Sparkle Roll and A CAPITAL at 60.22 crowns per share which is
the average closing price over the past 30 days, and are
expected to be registered by Sept. 30, the company said.
($1 = 6.0652 Danish crowns)
