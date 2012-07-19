COPENHAGEN, July 19 Danish luxury electronics
maker Bang & Olufsen aims to accelerate growth in China
through a strategic partnership and will raise 177 million
crowns ($29.2 million) in a share issue to its two new partners,
B&O said on Thursday.
Bang & Olufsen, the maker of up-market stereos and
televisions, said it would issue stock equal to an 8.35 percent
increase in its existing share capital at market price to
privately owned luxury goods distributor Sparkle Roll
and to A CAPITAL, a China-Europe growth capital fund.
"The strategic partnership will be important for
accelerating our growth in China," Bang & Olufsen Chief
Executive Tue Mantoni said in the statement.
($1 = 6.0652 Danish crowns)
