COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen will postpone the launch of a new category of products from the end of 2011 to the beginning of 2012 to ensure that it can supply sufficient quantities, the company said on Tuesday.

"The postponement does not affect Bang & Olufsen's expectations to the current financial year," the maker of high-end televisions and audio systems said in a statement.

