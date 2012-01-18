* Q2 pretax profit 41 mln DKK, vs forecast 46.9 mln

* Keeps full-year guidance

* Says consumer business challenged

* Shares down 0.8 percent (Adds detail, quotes, share price)

By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen kept its full-year guidance unchanged after posting a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit that was at the low end of expectations because of a difficult consumer market.

Pretax profit at the maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems rose to 41 million Danish crowns ($7.0 million) in the three months to end-November, compared with a forecast for 46.9 million in a Reuters survey in which estimates ranged from 32.0 million to 69.0 million crowns.

Shares were down 0.8 percent by 0908 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in Copenhagen's blue-chip index.

Chief executive Tue Mantoni said the performance was a "satisfactory result in a difficult market" and the group continued to perform well in its business-to-business segment but to be challenged in the consumer market.

The group said the outlook for 2011/12 was "sensitive to major changes in the European and the global economies" and pledged to expand further in China and other emerging markets as it looks beyond Europe.

The pretax result was helped by non-recurring items of 5 million crowns, B&O said.

The company, which supplies sound systems for luxury cars, including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes models, said business-to-business sales, mainly consisting of the automotive segment, grew 10 percent in the quarter while consumer revenues slipped.

The consumer business, made up mainly of the sale of audio/visual equipment, accounted for nearly 80 percent of group revenues and business-to-business sales for the rest.

Second-quarter revenues were flat, creeping up to 776 million crowns from 775 million a year earlier and missing analysts' forecasts.

"Overall, it is disappointing on the top line -- revenues are lower than expected," Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said. "I was at the low end of consensus but was also disappointed by the top line."

"That can be attributed to their postponement of the new product category, which had a negative effect," Jeppesen said.

B&O, whose top-of-the-line 103-inch BeoVision4 TV costs roughly 100,000 euros, has struggled alongside other luxury goods makers in the global economic downturn and this month launched new products called B&O PLAY targeting a wider, less exclusive consumer group in a bid to boost sales.

But the launch was delayed, which meant the new products did not hit the showrooms in time for the Christmas shopping season.

B&O's results followed British luxury brand Burberry's report of a sharp slowdown in U.S. sales growth and warnings of slower growth from jeweller Tiffany, though luxury group Richemont said its third-quarter sales held up well.

Signs of a slowdown in Chinese economic growth, which has been the driver of recent strong demand for high-end goods, and fears the euro zone debt crisis could drag the world back into recession have clouded the outlook for many luxury goods makers.

B&O said that from Jan. 1 it had taken over Hong Kong and south China distribution operations previously run by an agent.

"This is expected to lead the way for further expansion and stronger control of distribution in the Greater China region."

For the full year 2011/12 B&O kept a forecast for a more than doubling of pretax profit to around 100 million crowns based on revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.

B&O said it expected its full-year 2011/12 margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be 3.5-4.0 percent. ($1 = 5.8374 Danish crowns) (Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)