By John Acher and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Jan 18 Danish luxury
electronics maker Bang & Olufsen kept its full-year
guidance unchanged after posting a 14 percent rise in quarterly
profit that was at the low end of expectations because of a
difficult consumer market.
Pretax profit at the maker of upmarket televisions and sound
systems rose to 41 million Danish crowns ($7.0 million) in the
three months to end-November, compared with a forecast for 46.9
million in a Reuters survey in which estimates ranged from 32.0
million to 69.0 million crowns.
Shares were down 0.8 percent by 0908 GMT, compared with a
0.4 percent fall in Copenhagen's blue-chip index.
Chief executive Tue Mantoni said the performance was a
"satisfactory result in a difficult market" and the group
continued to perform well in its business-to-business segment
but to be challenged in the consumer market.
The group said the outlook for 2011/12 was "sensitive to
major changes in the European and the global economies" and
pledged to expand further in China and other emerging markets as
it looks beyond Europe.
The pretax result was helped by non-recurring
items of 5 million crowns, B&O said.
The company, which supplies sound systems for luxury cars,
including Aston Martin, Audi and Mercedes models, said
business-to-business sales, mainly consisting of the automotive
segment, grew 10 percent in the quarter while consumer revenues
slipped.
The consumer business, made up mainly of the sale of
audio/visual equipment, accounted for nearly 80 percent of group
revenues and business-to-business sales for the rest.
Second-quarter revenues were flat, creeping up to 776
million crowns from 775 million a year earlier and missing
analysts' forecasts.
"Overall, it is disappointing on the top line -- revenues
are lower than expected," Sydbank analyst Nicolaj Jeppesen said.
"I was at the low end of consensus but was also disappointed by
the top line."
"That can be attributed to their postponement of the new
product category, which had a negative effect," Jeppesen said.
B&O, whose top-of-the-line 103-inch BeoVision4 TV costs
roughly 100,000 euros, has struggled alongside other luxury
goods makers in the global economic downturn and this month
launched new products called B&O PLAY targeting a wider, less
exclusive consumer group in a bid to boost sales.
But the launch was delayed, which meant the new products did
not hit the showrooms in time for the Christmas shopping season.
B&O's results followed British luxury brand Burberry's
report of a sharp slowdown in U.S. sales growth and
warnings of slower growth from jeweller Tiffany, though
luxury group Richemont said its third-quarter sales
held up well.
Signs of a slowdown in Chinese economic growth, which has
been the driver of recent strong demand for high-end goods, and
fears the euro zone debt crisis could drag the world back into
recession have clouded the outlook for many luxury goods makers.
B&O said that from Jan. 1 it had taken over Hong Kong and
south China distribution operations previously run by an agent.
"This is expected to lead the way for further expansion and
stronger control of distribution in the Greater China region."
For the full year 2011/12 B&O kept a forecast for a more
than doubling of pretax profit to around 100 million crowns
based on revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns.
B&O said it expected its full-year 2011/12 margin on
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be 3.5-4.0 percent.
($1 = 5.8374 Danish crowns)
