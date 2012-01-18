COPENHAGEN Jan 18 Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen reported a smaller-than-expected rise in profits for the second quarter on Wednesday as its consumer business struggled, but kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

Pretax profits at the maker of upmarket televisions and sound systems rose to 41 million Danish crowns ($7.02 million) in the three months to end-November from 36 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The result missed an average forecast of 46.9 million crowns in a Reuters survey of analysts whose estimates ranged from 32.0 million to 69.0 million crowns.

Chief Executive Tue Mantoni called the performance "a satisfactory result in a difficult market" and said the group continued to see strong results in its business-to-business segment but to be challenged in the consumer market.

For the full year 2011/12 the company kept a forecast for a more than doubling of pretax profit to around 100 million crowns based on revenues exceeding 3 billion crowns. ($1 = 5.8374 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)