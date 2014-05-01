BRIEF-Catana Group H1 revenue rises to 18.5 million euros
* H1 revenue EUR 18.5 million ($19.79 million) versus EUR 10.7 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pwcwfx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN May 1 Danish luxury stereo and TV maker Bang & Olufsen A/S said on Thursday : * Appoints new chief financial officer * The new CFO, Anders Aakaer Jensen, joins from a position as group senior vice president corporate finance at Danish Grundfos Holding * Anders Aakær Jensen will take up the position no later than August 15, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
* H1 revenue EUR 18.5 million ($19.79 million) versus EUR 10.7 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pwcwfx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)