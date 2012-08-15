COPENHAGEN Aug 15 Danish luxury electronics
maker Bang & Olufsen reported a bigger-than-expected
rise in fourth-quarter profits on Wednesday, helped by new
products, and forecast a stronger profit in the year ahead.
Pretax profits at the maker of upmarket televisions and
sound systems rose to 77 million Danish crowns ($12.8 million)
in B&O's March-May fourth quarter from 8.1 million crowns in the
same period last year, beating analysts' average expectation of
a rise to 59.1 million in a Reuters poll.
Providing guidance for its 2012/13 financial year for the
first time, B&O said it expected double-digit revenue growth in
the year ahead and a stronger operating margin.
($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)