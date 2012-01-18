COPENHAGEN Jan 18 The head of Danish
luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen, Tue Mantoni,
reiterated on Wednesday that the group aims to restore its
operating margin to pre-crisis levels of around 12 percent on a
five-year horizon.
The company had announced that target in a strategy update
in August 2011.
The remarks came in a conference call after B&O reported a
smaller-than-expected rise in profits for the second quarter on
Wednesday as its consumer business struggled, but kept its
full-year guidance unchanged.
For its 2011/12 financial year the company forecast an EBIT
margin of 3.5-4.0 percent.
(Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)