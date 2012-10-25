Oct 25 Banco Industrial de Guatemala on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANGUA AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/01/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 367.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A