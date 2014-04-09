MADRID, April 9 UBS on Wednesday said it had received a mandate from Spanish bank Bankia to sell its 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola through an accelerated book building process.

In a notice sent to Spain's stock market regulator, UBS said it would act as joint bookrunner with Citigroup while Bankia's broker BEKA Finance would act as co-bookrunner. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)