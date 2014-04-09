BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MADRID, April 9 UBS on Wednesday said it had received a mandate from Spanish bank Bankia to sell its 4.94 percent stake in Spanish utility Iberdrola through an accelerated book building process.
In a notice sent to Spain's stock market regulator, UBS said it would act as joint bookrunner with Citigroup while Bankia's broker BEKA Finance would act as co-bookrunner. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year