LISBON Dec 15 The Bank of Portugal said on
Tuesday it is following the financial situation of Banif, adding
that it guarantees the stability of the financial system and
Banif bank deposits.
The Bank of Portugal added in a statement that Banif is
carrying out a restructuring plan and is progressing with the
sale of the state's 60.5 percent stake in the bank.
Shares in Banif have been volatile this week after a news
report said there could be a state rescue of the bank, which it
has denied. Fears over the bank have been prompted by concerns
it may be unable to pay back loans injected by the state during
Portugal's debt crisis.
