Dec 12 Banif Banco Internacional Do Funchal SA :

* To sell 85.95 percent stake in Banif Mais SGPS SA to French Cofidis Participations SA for 410 million euros ($511.19 million)

* Sale of Banif Mais SGPS is aligned with company's strategic plan and to impact positively on the consolidated capital ratios of Banif Source text: bit.ly/13gXRpQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)