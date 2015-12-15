LISBON Dec 15 The chief executive of Portuguese
bank Banif is confident that a strategic investor
will buy the state's 60.5 percent stake in the bank and
recapitalise it.
CEO Jorge Tome told state television channel RTP Madeira
that the choice of an investor should be ready by the end of the
year out of six potential buyers.
"We basically have six international investors who are
analysing Banif," Tome said. "We are counting on already having
the proposals of some investors this week."
Shares in Banif have been volatile this week after a news
report said there could be a state rescue of the bank.
"Depositors and taxpayers can rest easy as Banif has a
comfortable liquidity position," Tome said.
Banif shares were 37 percent higher on Tuesday at 0.0011
euros as of 1200 GMT after touching a record low last week.
Fears over the bank have been prompted by concerns it may be
unable to pay back loans injected by the state during Portugal's
debt crisis.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge; editing
by Jason Neely)