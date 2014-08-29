Aug 29 Banimmo Sa :

* Net rental income on June 30th 2014 amounts to 4.9 million euro compared with 4.7 million euro on June 30th 2013

* H1 net current result at 866,000 euro versus net current loss of 405,000 euro

* H1 fees and commissions remained stable at 0.4 million euro

* Net financial result amounts to -6.0 million euro, compared to 0.3 million euro for the first half year of 2013

* For 2014, Banimmo aimed achieving a sales objective amounting to 80 million euro

* H1 consolidated net result (IFRS) amounts to a loss of 7.5 million euro, compared with a loss of 1.9 million euro

* Due to the impact of the negative exceptional results linked to the city mall participation, the annual consolidated net result of 2014 should remain negative