BRIEF-Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
* Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
Nov 18 Banimmo Sa :
* In rentals, leasing of more than 4.600 sq. m in Belgium including leasing of more than 2,900 sq. m in Alma Court building (Zaventem) in Q3
* In France, intensified marketing of Galerie Vaugirard in Paris, with a current occupancy rate of 64 pct
* Good rental activity could be further strengthened by some significant negotiations expected to be concluded by the end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.