DUBAI/ABU DHABI May 12 Bahrain's Bank ABC
is set to appoint Christopher Wilmot to head its
treasury department, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
Wilmot will start at the Bahraini lender next month,
according to two of the sources, with one saying his title would
be group head of treasury and financial markets.
The current group treasurer at Bank ABC, John Eldredge, will
retire later this year, the two sources said.
Bank ABC was not immediately available to comment.
Wilmot, who had a brief stint at Bank ABC in 1999-2000
according to his LinkedIn page, resigned from First Gulf Bank
after four-and-a-half years with the Abu Dhabi-based
lender, it confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday.
