ISTANBUL Nov 21 Bank Asya closed 80
branches and cut its headcount by 1,708 people in a bid to boost
profitability next year, the Islamic lender said in a filing to
the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.
Bank Asya has seen its profits and capital base collapse
since it found itself at the centre of a power struggle between
now President Tayyip Erdogan and his former ally-turned-foe
Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded
the bank.
The bank made a 301 million lira ($133 million) net loss in
the first nine months of this year after a 60 million lira
profit a year earlier, while its balance sheet has shrunk.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva;
Editing by Daren Butler)