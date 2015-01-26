(Adds quote, detail)
BEIRUT Jan 26 Lebanese lender Bank Audi
reported a 15 percent rise in full-year net profit on
Monday, saying its Turkish subsidiary Odeabank had helped boost
earnings.
The lender's net profit in 2014 was $350 million compared
with $304 million a year earlier and it said business in Lebanon
and Egypt as well as private banking had also contributed to the
profit rise.
"Revenue growth in Turkey allowed Odeabank to report
positive net profits after provisions and taxes starting the
month of May 2014," it said. It did not give any earnings
estimates for 2015.
The bank, which operates in 13 countries, said its
consolidated assets were $42 billion by the end of 2014, a 16
percent rise on the previous year. Its customer deposits rose 15
percent to $36.8 billion.
