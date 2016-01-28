BEIRUT Jan 28 Lebanese lender Audi Bank posted a 15 percent rise in 2015 net profit to $403 million from the previous year due to improved performance in key regional markets and earnings growth in its domestic operations, the bank said on Thursday.

Consolidated assets rose by $2.1 billion during 2015 to $42.3 billion by the end of December, it said in a statement.

Audi Bank said the earnings rise was mainly due to consolidating its position in the domestic market, asset growth in its main foreign markets in Egypt and Turkey and private banking. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Susan Thomas)