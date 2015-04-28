* To spend 2-3 bln baht a year on IT upgrade in 2015-2017
* Aim to open 100 new branches to tap retail clients
* Looks to expand into neighbouring countries
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, April 28 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it expected to
invest 6.8-10 billion baht ($209-$307 million) till 2017 on
information technology and branch expansion to tap demand from
retail customers.
The investment will help Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), to
maintain its leading position in consumer finance and gain more
share in mortgage lending, President and Chief Executive
Officer, Noriaki Goto, told reporters.
Bank of Ayudhya is one of the few Thai banks that have
announced aggressive expansion plans as lenders are more
cautious about investment due to weak domestic consumption and
slower-than-expected economic growth.
The bank would invest 2-3 billion baht per year on
information technology upgrades and open 100 new branches,
spending 8-10 million baht per new branch, Goto said. That will
take its total number of branches to 755, closer to the top four
Thai banks' average of 1,200 branches, he said.
"We have aspiration to be a top tier financial group in
Thailand," Goto said during his first press conference after the
integration with MUFG was completed in January.
Its closest rival, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank,
had 1,124 branches at end-2014.
With assets of 1.6 trillion baht, Bank of Ayudhya is the
market leader in the personal loan and credit card businesses
with a share of 27 percent and 15 percent, respectively.
Retail loans account for 40 percent of its total assets,
with 60 percent from corporates and small and medium-sized
business.
Bank of Ayudhya, 76.88 percent owned by MUFG, is also
looking for opportunities to expand into auto and consumer
lending businesses in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as
part of its three-year business expansion, he said.
The bank maintained its 2015 loan growth target of 7-9
percent, despite a slight decline in retail lending in the first
quarter, and will monitor an increase in non-performing loans to
control bad debts, he said.
"It's a challenging target. But we have seen some
opportunity," Goto said, adding that the partnership with MUFG
would help it to broaden its customer base to include large
companies.
($1 = 32.6100 baht)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)