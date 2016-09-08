BANGKOK, Sept 8 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth largest lender, said on Thursday it aimed for a growth of 30 percent in new housing loans this year at 65 billion baht ($1.87 billion) on the back of strong demand from home buyers.

Housing loan for the total industry is expected to grow 8-10 percent this year, Nathapol Luepromchai, Bank of Ayudhya's executive vice president for mortgage loan, told a news conference.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, is ranked third in the mortgage loan market among commercial banks with a share of 10 percent in the first half of this year, Nathapol said. ($1 = 34.6900 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)