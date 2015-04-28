(Repeats to attach text to news alerts)
BANGKOK, April 28 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said on Tuesday it aimed to cut
non-performing loans this year to 2.5 percent of total lending
and add 100 new branches as part of a three-year plan ending
2017.
Non-performing loans at the bank, 76.88 percent-owned by
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG),
accounted for 2.79 percent of its total lending at end-2014.
The bank planned to tap into retail markets domestically and
in neighbouring Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, President
and Chief Executive Officer Noriaki Goto told reporters.
Last week, the bank reported a 32 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit due to higher loan growth after
integration with the Thai unit of MUFG.
Bank of Ayudhya is aiming for loan growth of 7-9 percent in
2015, based on an assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3.8
percent.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)