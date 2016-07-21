BANGKOK, July 21 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, said its quarterly net profit
beat expectations with a rise of 21 percent, thanks to a pickup
in lending and strong demand for corporates, mortgage and auto
hire purchase loans.
Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG), posted April-June net profit of
5.3 billion baht ($151.30 million), above an average forecast of
5.06 billion baht by three analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank maintained its loan growth target of 5 percent to 6
percent for 2016 on expectation Thailand's economic recovery
would continue in the second half, president and CEO Noriaki
Goto said in a statement.
The economy grew 3.2 percent in January-March, its fastest
pace in three years, and Goto said it would be supported by
booming tourism, the acceleration in government spending, low
oil prices and continued recovery in the agriculture sector.
The bank said loans grew 4.2 percent in the first six months
of 2016, with retail loans rising 5.5 percent, large corporate
and small-to-medium-sized companies up 3.5 percent and 2.5
percent respectively.
Commercial lending accounted for 54 percent of the
portfolio, with the remaining 43 percent in the retail sector,
it said.
Non-performing loans dropped to a post-Asian financial
crisis low at 2.20 percent of total loans at end-June.
($1 = 35.0300 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)