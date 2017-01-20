Jan 20 Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's fifth-largest lender, aims for a loan growth of 6 to 8 percent in 2017, its CEO said on Friday, after reporting a higher-than-expected increase in lending in 2016 that pushed its annual net profit to a record high.

"We forecast a loan growth of 6 to 8 percent," said the bank's President and Chief Executive Noriaki Goto.

This year's target loan growth corresponds with the bank's expectation of a 3.3 percent growth in the national gross domestic product (GDP).

"Government investment will provide key catalyst for growth, along with the expected recovery in private consumption, exports and tourism sector," Goto said.

Bank of Ayudhya, controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, posted a net profit of 5.22 billion baht ($147.71 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 1.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The bank's net profit for 2016 was at a record high of 21.4 billion baht, a 15 percent jump from 2015, boosted by an 11.2 percent increase in lending during the year.

In October, the bank raised its 2016 loan target range to 8-9 percent, from 5-6 percent, due to strong lending demand from retail clients and after consolidating loans from Cambodia subsidiary Hattha Kaksekar Ltd HKL.

At the end of December, non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 2.21 percent of total loans, up from 2.1 percent at the end of September but lower than 2.24 percent in December 2015.

Provisions in 2016 rose 5.6 percent, which is in line with increased bad debt. ($1 = 35.3400 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)