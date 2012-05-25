LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - M&G Investments' fund manager Ben
Lord has called for an end to the system of subordinating
taxpayers to bondholders, which lawmakers may deem "morally
repugnant", saying ordinary citizens should not be forced to
bear the load of bank bailouts.
Lord said the time had come for policymakers to end the
practice, and for Europe's banks to sever links with their
sovereigns, which are suffering from the banking crisis.
Over the past five years, European governments have
guaranteed their banking sectors, which has led to higher taxes
and a lower quality of life for many European taxpayers, the
fund manager said in a comment piece for the buy-side blog Bond
Vigilantes.
"The severance of this part of the sovereign-bank link
(deposit guarantees must remain in place) means that the banks
might just stop dragging the sovereigns down with them," Lord
said.
"The process will be painful for bearers of risk (investors
and savers), but it might, more importantly, provide the capital
the system so needs to start restoring confidence in the banks,"
he said.
"So policymakers have to work out whether society overall
would be better off with this new approach than the current one.
They may very well conclude that the present situation of
taxpayers being subordinate to bank bond holders, rather than
vice versa, is a morally repugnant system."
TOO HARSH?
Lord's views offer a significant departure from much
received wisdom about the banking crisis, though his ideas
appeared to find some support from other market participants.
"Morally repugnant is a bit harsh," said one London-based
credit investor. "It has been widely accepted since 2008 that if
a bank nears failure, then bondholders should take more of a hit
than the taxpayer."
The investor added: "If regulators decide senior bondholders
will bear the brunt of a bankruptcy, that is likely to drive up
the cost of senior funding even further."
Lord's comments come as the Spanish regulator has suspended
stocks in Bankia, Spain's fourth largest lender, which is
expected to take a EUR15bn bank bailout.
Markets are also gearing up for an expected conclusion to an
ongoing saga on bank bail-ins as well. The European Commission
is expected to release its final proposal on the matter in June,
which could result in bondholders taking their share of losses.
Lord in particular highlighted the situation in peripheral
Europe, where sovereigns are struggling under high borrowing
costs that he said could often be written down.
"Both subordinated debt and senior unsecured bonds would see
defaults, in some cases even to zero," he says.
Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal & General
Investment Management said that some of the regional and local
savings banks suffered from broken business models given the
poor outlook for the housing market and stiff competition for
deposits.
"Rather than restructuring those banks they should be closed
down, even if this was to result in losses for debtholders as is
the case in, for example, Denmark and the US," he said.
In the current market, there is uncertainty about how senior
bondholders will be treated under Basel III regulations -- and
bail-in discussions -- which has led to a drought in the senior
market.
The issue of bank resolution has become contentious in
recent months, as the EU has been gearing up to release a plan
that would give regulators across Europe the ability to
restructure and resolve all types of financial institutions in
crisis, without taxpayers ultimately bearing the burden.
According to Reuters, the European Central Bank wants the
proposals to include a pan-eurozone resolution fund for larger,
systemically important banks.
And there are calls from some EU countries to make it
possible for the eurozone's bailout funds to directly
recapitalize banks, rather than having to lend to the sovereign,
which passes the loan on to the banking sector.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Marc Carnegie, Alex
Chambers)