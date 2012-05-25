LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - M&G Investments' fund manager Ben Lord has called for an end to the system of subordinating taxpayers to bondholders, which lawmakers may deem "morally repugnant", saying ordinary citizens should not be forced to bear the load of bank bailouts.

Lord said the time had come for policymakers to end the practice, and for Europe's banks to sever links with their sovereigns, which are suffering from the banking crisis.

Over the past five years, European governments have guaranteed their banking sectors, which has led to higher taxes and a lower quality of life for many European taxpayers, the fund manager said in a comment piece for the buy-side blog Bond Vigilantes.

"The severance of this part of the sovereign-bank link (deposit guarantees must remain in place) means that the banks might just stop dragging the sovereigns down with them," Lord said.

"The process will be painful for bearers of risk (investors and savers), but it might, more importantly, provide the capital the system so needs to start restoring confidence in the banks," he said.

"So policymakers have to work out whether society overall would be better off with this new approach than the current one. They may very well conclude that the present situation of taxpayers being subordinate to bank bond holders, rather than vice versa, is a morally repugnant system."

TOO HARSH?

Lord's views offer a significant departure from much received wisdom about the banking crisis, though his ideas appeared to find some support from other market participants.

"Morally repugnant is a bit harsh," said one London-based credit investor. "It has been widely accepted since 2008 that if a bank nears failure, then bondholders should take more of a hit than the taxpayer."

The investor added: "If regulators decide senior bondholders will bear the brunt of a bankruptcy, that is likely to drive up the cost of senior funding even further."

Lord's comments come as the Spanish regulator has suspended stocks in Bankia, Spain's fourth largest lender, which is expected to take a EUR15bn bank bailout.

Markets are also gearing up for an expected conclusion to an ongoing saga on bank bail-ins as well. The European Commission is expected to release its final proposal on the matter in June, which could result in bondholders taking their share of losses.

Lord in particular highlighted the situation in peripheral Europe, where sovereigns are struggling under high borrowing costs that he said could often be written down.

"Both subordinated debt and senior unsecured bonds would see defaults, in some cases even to zero," he says.

Georg Grodzki, head of credit research at Legal & General Investment Management said that some of the regional and local savings banks suffered from broken business models given the poor outlook for the housing market and stiff competition for deposits.

"Rather than restructuring those banks they should be closed down, even if this was to result in losses for debtholders as is the case in, for example, Denmark and the US," he said.

In the current market, there is uncertainty about how senior bondholders will be treated under Basel III regulations -- and bail-in discussions -- which has led to a drought in the senior market.

The issue of bank resolution has become contentious in recent months, as the EU has been gearing up to release a plan that would give regulators across Europe the ability to restructure and resolve all types of financial institutions in crisis, without taxpayers ultimately bearing the burden.

According to Reuters, the European Central Bank wants the proposals to include a pan-eurozone resolution fund for larger, systemically important banks.

And there are calls from some EU countries to make it possible for the eurozone's bailout funds to directly recapitalize banks, rather than having to lend to the sovereign, which passes the loan on to the banking sector. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Marc Carnegie, Alex Chambers)