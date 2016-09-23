LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Italy's Credito Valtellinese, a credit little known to European institutional investors, will try to sell a subordinated bond in the coming weeks despite fast eroding confidence in the country's banking sector.

The cooperative will undertake a roadshow next week ahead of a potential sub-benchmark euro Tier 2, which would be the first from a second tier lender since investors in four failed banks saw their holdings wiped out at the end of 2015.

The mandate has emerged as Monte dei Paschi's plans to raise 5bn of capital appear to be floundering, potentially storing up pain for bondholders, and as many Italian banks continue to struggle under the weight of their bad loans.

It also comes ahead of a constitutional referendum to be held by early December on which prime minister Matteo Renzi has staked his future.

"It's ridiculous timing," said one investor. "I'm not sure why syndicates would advise them to come now."

But a lead manager defended the timing of the deal.

"It's a well capitalised bank that is largely remote from the broader issues that people are well aware of in the Italian banking sector. What we're exploring here is whether investors are able to differentiate between that and this particular institution and its own merits."

Valtellinese's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.1% on a fully loaded basis, according to a June investor presentation.

That is among the highest in the Italian banking system, it said. However, it is not immune from Italy's bad loan problems.

Its net non-performing exposures stood at 17.7% at the end of June 2016, barely lower than the 17.9% at the same time last year.

TRICKY PATH

Valtellinese's job of convincing investors to buy its credit could be made trickier by the fact that previous second tier lenders' Tier 2s have had a torrid time in the secondary market.

A Veneto Banca 200m 9.5% 2025 NC2020 bond (rated CCC by S&P) priced in November last year had a yield-to-call of more than 21%, according to Thomson Reuters data, having priced at 10.5% last November.

A Banca Popolare di Vicenza 200m 9.5% 2025 NC2020 priced in September last year was trading over 22%, more than double its reoffer yield.

The bank is not under pressure to issue and will not do so at any price, the lead said. However, with no end in sight to the Italian banking sector's troubles, it made sense to proceed.

A banker off the deal agreed: "It's not what you'd expect to see, but if they want to do something this year then they should do it now."

The investor said the issuer would have to pay a double digit yield to get the trade away.

"It's a small deal so you can only hope they have a large reverse enquiry for it," he said.

Valtellinese has 550m of subordinated retail bonds outstanding, according to the presentation, though it has become politically unviable for Italian banks to sell sub debt to retail clients. It has 139m of wholesale bonds outstanding.

The issuer, which is rated BB by Fitch at the senior level and has failed to call subordinated debt in the past, has not specified a use of proceeds, though banks across Europe are under pressure to increase their buffers of loss absorbing debt.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Natixis and UniCredit are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)