JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara Tbk said on Wednesday it plans to issue bonds to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah ($225.73 million) this year to fund housing loans.

Bank Tabungan Negara will use the proceeds to support the government's program to build one million affordable houses, the lender said in a statement.

($1 = 13,290.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)