ROME Jan 17 The temporary capital buffers
banks are required to set up to bolster their capital positions
against sovereign debt exposure will be revised at a European
Council meeting in March, a Bank of Italy source said on
Tuesday.
The revision will be made once the new European bailout fund
is fully operational, a change which is expected to bring down
bond yields from their current levels, according to the source.
The measures are designed to strengthen banks' capital
positions as the sovereign debt crisis has worsened. They are
aimed at ensuring banks can withstand unexpected shocks while
keeping adequate levels of capital.