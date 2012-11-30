* Perpetual Tier 2 a step closer to Additional Tier 1
* Small premium paid and rating agency equity credit may
tempt other issuers
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 30 (IFR) - Societe Generale broke new ground
with a USD1.5bn perpetual non-call 5.5-year Reg S Tier 2 this
week. The deal was designed to create a liquid benchmark off
which to price future Additional Tier 1 instruments, the bank's
head of group funding told IFR.
The fact that the notes also received 100% equity credit
from S&P and paid a small premium could tempt other borrowers to
follow.
Typically Tier 2 debt has a final maturity and coupons
cannot be deferred, but SG's deal is perpetual and features
optional and mandatory coupon deferral features.
This makes the deal (led by Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and UBS) similar to
old-fashioned Upper Tier 2 instruments.
Upper Tier 2 notes have been stripped out under the Basel 3
framework, but used to sit between Lower Tier 2 and hybrid Tier
1.
"We chose this structure with a view on future Tier 1
instruments," said Vincent Robillard, head of group funding at
SG.
"This perpetual Tier 2 with cumulative deferrable coupons is
close to how Additional Tier 1 instruments will look like.
Therefore, by having this point on the curve, it means we will
have a liquid benchmark that investors will be able to use as a
pricing reference.
"While getting 100% equity credit for the trade from S&P was
an added benefit, it was not the main driver for the trade."
Regulators have been more willing recently to sign off on
Tier 2 issues. Robillard said the Authorite de Controle
Prudentiel had given the nod to the structure. "Based on what is
known and the current draft, this is compliant under CRD4," he
said.
Bank hybrid Tier 1 issuance has ground to a halt since
regulators started to redraft rules on their features to ensure
that those who buy them bear losses before any taxpayer money
has to be injected into a bank under financial stress.
This regulatory uncertainty and doubts over what structures
investors are willing to accept has stymied the development of
new-style Additional Tier 1.
"The Barclays USD3bn permanent write-down Tier 2 and this
deal should give the market confidence that Additional Tier 1
issuance can be contemplated and that there is investor demand
for this type of product," said a debt capital markets banker.
Another added that SG was indeed a step in the direction of
Additional Tier 1 given its perpetual maturity and ability to
defer coupons, although having non-cumulative coupons and full
loss-absorption will be a further stretch for investors.
If the level of demand is anything to go by - in excess of
USD9bn, 54% of which came from institutional buyers - investors
are certainly warming to more aggressive structures.
Bankers said others might be tempted to adopt similar
structures given the demand and the equity credit the bond
benefits from.
Both Danske Bank and Gazprombank structured transactions
recently that addressed S&P's Risk-Adjusted Capital ratio - the
agency's way of looking at banks' capital adequacy positions in
a consistent and independent manner.
However, Danske's USD2bn Tier 2 launched in September had a
final maturity while a Gazprombank's USD1bn perpetual non-call
5.5-year sold in October had non-cumulative coupon language.
"Others will look at it but it is very much credit dependent
and not everyone will want to pay for the extension," said a
banker.
At the final print of 6.625%, SG ended up paying a mere
42.5bp over where Danske was trading in the secondary market.
Danske Bank was the last issuer to get full equity credit
from S&P for a dated structure before the agency tightened up
its criteria.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers, Matthew
Davies)